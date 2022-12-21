SFC’s SWAT team catches 3-metre croc at Sg Endot in Kabong

KABONG (Dec 21): A female crocodile measuring 2.9 metres was captured by the Wildlife Swift Action Team (SWAT) from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) at Sungai Endot, Kabong on Dec 17.

The capture was the result of an integrated operation by SFC, Human and Crocodile Conflict Committee, Kabong District Office, Saratok and Kabong police, as well as Saratok Fire and Rescue Department.

“SFC acted on several complaints from villagers whose pets became victims of crocodiles that often appear in Kampung Hulu Laut, Kabong during high tide.

“Operation to reduce the crocodile population started on Dec 12 this year in Sungai Krian, led by Sibu SFC SWAT team,” SFC said in a Facebook post.

SFC also said the operation was held in line with their ‘Management Plan for Estuarine Crocodile’, which is stipulated under the Wildlife Protection Ordinance, 1998 and approved by the Controller of Wild Life Sarawak.

SFC called on members of the public not to act hastily if faced with a similar situation of encountering crocodiles in the future.

“Cooperation from all parties is very welcome so that we can deal with issues related to protected animals or wildlife in a prudent and ethical manner,” said SFC.