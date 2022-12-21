Sharifah Hasidah: Kuching Community College graduates choice of industrialists

KUCHING (Dec 21): Graduates of Kuching Community College are the choice for industrialists in the country to get semi-skilled workforce, says Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

According to the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department, this has been proven by the increase in the employability rate of the college’s graduates from 89.3 per cent in 2021 to 90.3 per cent this year.

“Based on that number, 58.4 per cent of graduates have worked while the rest have continued their studies to a higher level, thus many graduates also get job offers immediately after graduation at places where they undergo their industrial training,” she said.

She was speaking when officiating the opening of Kuching Community College TVET Day Programme at Mydin Vista Tunku Supermarket in Petra Jaya yesterday.

Mervin Gumba Sigai who is deputy academic director of Kuching Community College, and Kuching Politeknik director Hikmatullah Hajid Ahmad Khan were also present.

Sharifah Hasidah said these statistics clearly show that Kuching Community College graduates are always the choice of industrialists to get semi-skilled workforce, adding that as a matter of fact, many of the graduates have become successful entrepreneurs in their respective fields.

Those who want to get skills training should not hesitate to register themselves for any course offered by community colleges in the country.

“In addition to being able to gain knowledge, the students also have the opportunity to improve their skills through short courses conducted in a short period of time under the Lifelong Learning Unit,” she said.

Sharifah Hasidah also said that the government, through departments and agencies such as the Community College, provided space and opportunities for all sections of society to improve their personal skills through short courses with low and very reasonable fee.

“One does not need to achieve excellent result in examinations such as the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia to enrol at the Community College,” she said.

During the event, eight house models made by students of Kuching Community College’s Certificate of Architecture Technology were exhibited and evaluated by the lecturers and the architectural technology panel.

Also on display were nine dresses designed and produced by the college’s Fashion and Clothing Certificate students as well.