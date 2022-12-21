SIBU (Dec 21): The Sibu Commercial Crime Investigation Division’s Intelligence and Operations Division has crippled a mule account syndicate known as Kumpulan Jason with the arrest of three suspects.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said two of the men were arrested on Dec 14, while the syndicate head was nabbed on Dec 20.

“This group is led by a local man known as Jason @ Ah Long. The arrests were made following investigations conducted since June 2022.

“The head of this syndicate would recruit agents from among the public to find victims who are interested in renting or selling their bank accounts,” he told a press conference today.

Zulkipli said owners of accounts that were rented or sold would be paid between RM400 and RM500 depending on the type of account and the bank.

“Preliminary investigations found that the ATM cards received were involved in online fraud activities such as non-existent loans, e-commerce, Macau Scam, and part-time job offer scams.

“The police succeeded in seizing 13 ATM bank cards that were going to be sent to the syndicate, 16 SIM cards, one identity card, six units of mobile phones, and a Perodua Axia car,” he said.

Zulkipli said checks on the seized mobile phones and through the Commercial Crime Intelligence System (CCIS) discovered 11 more bank accounts being rented.

He revealed the accounts were involved in nine cases being investigated, where the losses totalled RM175,013.99.

“As a preventive measure, the public are advised not to hand over or provide account information to any party in order to gain profit in the form of money,” he stressed.