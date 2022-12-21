STB: No camping sites in Sarawak ordered to close, operators taking necessary precautions

KUCHING (Dec 21): No camping sites in Sarawak have been ordered to close so far, said Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Dennis Ngau.

The Telang Usan assemblyman said the state government has yet to issue instructions to do so.

“I believe the operators of such places have already taken the necessary precautions.

“The authorities will also monitor such places from time to time,” he told reporters after the STB Photography and Videography Competition prize-giving ceremony here today.

Dennis was commenting on actions taken in the state following the deadly landslide at a private camping site in Batang Kali, Selangor. As of 11.16am today, 26 bodies had been found.

He urged eco-tourism players in Sarawak to be extra vigilant during the rainy season to prevent untoward incidents.

“Industry players must look at what had happened and make the necessary plans as best as possible.

“Don’t take things for granted, especially things we feel wouldn’t happen or wouldn’t bring any danger. Now we need to look at things seriously,” he said.

As for those planning to go camping or for other outdoor activities, Dennis also advised taking extra precautions.

“Places like rivers and waterfalls are very exposed to the weather and nature. For those who seldom go to the rural areas, they must take into account when there is heavy rain.

“They cannot be careless and just hang around by the river because if it has been raining heavily upstream, it can cause ‘kepala air’ (a surge in headwaters),” he said, while reminding travellers to be careful on the road too.

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor said eco-tourism industry players must take note of weather forecasts.

“The weather is very unpredictable now due to climate change, so (the industry players) must take note of the weather forecasts and not just do it for the sake of doing business only. The responsibility of industry players is very important.

“I believe Sarawak’s industry players are very conscious about it. With all the weather (conditions) we are hearing from here and there, I think we need to be doubly conscious,” she added.