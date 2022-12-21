Two die, five hurt after crash between two pick-up trucks near Bt Niah

MIRI (Dec 21): Two people died while five others were injured after a crash involving two pick-up trucks along the Pan Borneo Highway near Rumah Robert in Suai today.

Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said Bomba received a distress call from the Batu Niah police at 12.49pm of the incident, and a team of firefighters from the Batu Niah station were dispatched to the scene located 38 kilometres away.

“The operations commander reported the accident involved two four-wheel-drive vehicles, where two victims were trapped while five others managed to get out of the vehicles with the help of the public before rescuers arrived.

“The two trapped victims were confirmed dead by paramedics at the location,” he said in a statement.

Firefighters subsequently extricated the bodies of Pang Long Sheng, 29, and another unidentified man from one of the vehicles, and handed them over to the police for further action.

Ahmad Nizam said five other passengers – a man and a woman from a Toyota Hilux, and two men and a woman from an Isuzu Dmax were injured.

One of the men in the Isuzu Dmax suffered a broken right leg.