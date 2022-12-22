54 suspected World Cup bookies nabbed in Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 22): Sarawak police arrested 54 suspected bookies for the 2022 Qatar World Cup between Nov 19 and Dec 21.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said 43 raids were conducted across the state, which saw the seizure of RM6,744 in bets.

“The main focus of this operation (Op Soga) is to tackle any form of illegal gambling during the World Cup period,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters today.

He said the 50 locals and four foreigners, comprising 42 men and 12 women, were aged between 18 and 53 years.

Mohd Azman also revealed Bintulu police made the highest number of arrests at 14, followed by Kuching and Padawan with five each, Miri (4), Sibu (3), and one each in Sarikei, Kota Samarahan, Bau, Lawas, Lundu, Simunjan, Tatau, Lubok Antu, Sri Aman, and Marudi.

During the same period, the Sarawak police contingent headquarters conducted five raids, which led to the arrest of 13 suspects.

From the total arrests, police have opened 43 investigation papers under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“So far, 17 suspects had plead guilty in court while the remaining 26 cases are still under investigation,” Mohd Azman added.

He said investigations are being conducted under Section 6(3), Section 6(1), and Section 4(1)(d) of the Betting Act 1953; and Section 4(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Also seized during the raids were four computers, 47 smartphones, two laptops, three tablet PCs, one mobile printer, three SIM cards, 20 football schedules, and 17 betting slips.

“We will continue to carry out similar operations against any forms of illegal gambling activities,” Mohd Azman added.

He also called on the public to come forward with any information on illegal gambling by calling the hotline on 013-5253052.