All must support unity govt’s efforts to restore S’wak’s rights under MA63, says PBDS

KUCHING (Dec 22): Any move by the unity government to reinstate Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) must be supported by all, especially politicians, said Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS).

According to PBDS president Bobby William, there is no need to debate on the MA63, which was agreed upon by all parties 59 years ago.

He said the MA63 was the basis upon which Sarawak agreed to form Malaysia.

“The rights of Sarawak as espoused in MA63 must be recognised in its entirety.

“Otherwise, this is a breach to a legitimate agreement recognised by all parties concerned in the agreement signed in 1963.

“Any denying of any part of the MA63 is disrespect of our rights stated therein,” he said in a statement.

This followed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that significant developments in the review of MA63 would be revealed next month.

Bobby said PBDS is closely monitoring MA63 issues and their implementation.

On behalf of PBDS, Bobby praised Anwar for his seriousness in resolving MA63 soon.

During a press conference in Putrajaya on Wednesday, Anwar also announced that the Cabinet had approved to transfer regulatory power on Sabah’s gas supply from the federal government to the Sabah state government.

Previously the power was under Petronas at the federal level.