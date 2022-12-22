Aman Koboi among stars to light up TYT Cup Muaythai Championship

KUCHING (Dec 22): After a lapse of almost three years, the TYT Cup Muaythai Championship is making its comeback in Sarawak.

This edition, which will take place in Zone A at Kuching Waterfront on Dec 23, will see the participation of local and Peninsular Malaysian fighters.

Sarawak Muaythai Association (PMNS) president Jumaat Ibrahim believes the tournament will be well received by local fans starved of action since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“God willing, after a long delay, we will organise this tournament again and I believe muaythai fans out there can’t wait to see local fighters including those from the Peninsula in action.

“The last time we organised this tournament was in 2019 in Bintulu and it received a very encouraging response from both local and foreign participants,” he said when contacted.

He mentioned that several prominent muaythai fighters from Sarawak and the Peninsula are expected to be in action.

“Of course, we are very proud because our best fighter ‘Aman Koboi’ will make a comeback and certainly the local fans can’t wait to see him perform on stage,” he added.

National boxer Awangku Abdul Rahman Awang Marajaya or ‘Aman Koboi’, who hails from Bintulu, was a silver medallist at the 2019 SEA Games.

PMNS also views the tournament as an important platform in unearthing new talents in the combat sport.

Like the previous edition, this year’s tournament will feature categories for children, youth amateurs and adults for men and women starting from afternoon until night.

Fighters are given a chance to gain exposure, even for seasoned exponents who are preparing for the 2023 SEA Games and other tournaments.

The highlight is definitely on the Super Fight Pro clash for the TYT Cup.

The day’s programme will also include a performance of silat martial arts, the “Let’s Try Muaythai” and an electronic sports competition (PUBG) involving 54 teams.