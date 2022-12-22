Batang Kali landslide: Number of victims revised to 92, one still missing

BATANG KALI (Dec 22): Police have revised from 94 to 92 the number of victims involved in the landslide at Father’s Organic Farm in Gohtong Jaya, near here, last Friday (Dec 16).

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the new figure was obtained after several rounds of verification based on information and reports from various parties, including family members of victims.

“This will be the official figure unless there are more parties coming forward to claim that they still have missing family members,” he told a press conference here today.

He said this latest development meant that 30 people were confirmed killed in the landslide, 61 survived and one is still missing.

Arjunaidi said the original figure of 94 victims was based on data of those registered at the farm campsite centre. – Bernama