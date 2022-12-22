Batang Kali landslide: One more victim on 7th day or SAR operations

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): On entering the seventh day of search and rescue (SAR) operation to look for landslide victims at the camp site of Father’s Organic Farm, Gohtong Jaya near Batang Kali, only one more victim, a boy who had yet to be found.

Latest data was obtained after police today confirmed the official total number of victims involved is 92 and not 94 as issued earlier.

The latest development brings the total victims rescued to 61 while 30 were found dead including four bodies recovered this morning.

According to Selangor police chief, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed, the new total were obtained after counting and revising several times based on information and reports received from various parties including family members.

Earlier, the number of 94 used included missing persons, rescued victims and those who died based on the data registered at the central camp but confusion arose due to overlapping data and the matter was discovered by police several days ago.

However, the identity of the boy who has not been found cannot be ascertain of his age and the search and rescue operation will be carried out until he is found or after the rescue team receives specific instructions.

Earlier, SAR operations found four more bodies at 11.04am, involving an adult man and woman and a boy and girl.

The corpses which were starting to decompose were found in the same tent in Sector C at a depth of seven metres and were fully clothed. Their identities have yet to be identified and have been taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem.

Today’s operation, however, had to be postponed at about 8pm due to the rain and will resume at 8am tomorrow morning depending on the weather.

Apart from the reappearance of Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis at the Scene Control Post (PKTK), the location of the landslide incident became the focus of media practitioners and security personnel here, after being away for several days due to ill health.

Norazam’s arrival during the heavy rain without wearing a fireman’s uniform was to give encouragement to his men who are working hard in the SAR operation as well as to express the commitment and efforts of the security forces to make every effort to find the missing victim. – Bernama