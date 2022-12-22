Family of six made homeless after fire destroys home in Kpg Taee

KUCHING (Dec 22): A single-storey house at Kampung Taee, Serian was almost completely destroyed by a fire around 11am today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said no injuries were reported as none from the family of six were at home.

At the scene, firefighters from the Serian and Siburan stations managed to control the fire at 11.50am by using two hose reels and water sourced from a fire hydrant.

The fire at the 600 square-meter house was fully extinguished at 12.58pm.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.