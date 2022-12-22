Cahya Mata Cement assures surplus cement supply throughout S’wak

KUCHING (Dec 22): Cahya Mata Cement Sdn Bhd (formerly known as CMS Cement Industries Sdn Bhd) has given its assurance that there is a surplus of cement throughout Sarawak.

In a statement issued through Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad, the company said it has fixed all the disruptions of cement supply as of early November.

“As announced previously in October, there were disruptions to the supply of cement in Kuching and nearby areas. There has not been any disruption of cement supply in the northern region of Sarawak.

“Currently we have more than enough cement to supply and meet all the requirements of our customers,” it said.

The company said all its cement plants in Pending, Bintulu, Mambong and all bulk terminals in Sibu and Miri are fully operational to serve the supply needs of all its customers.

In the statement, Cahya Mata Sarawak also provided the ex-factory prices of Ordinary Portland Cement 42.5N, a general purpose cement suitable for all types of construction applications especially ready mixed concrete and precast works for construction of high-rise buildings and bridges, and Portland Limestone Cement 32.5N, a general purpose cement especially for house construction and low load bearing structures, renovation and masonry works such as plastering, screeding, bricklaying and tile laying.

It said Cahya Mata Cement Sdn Bhd is committed to ensuring uninterrupted supply of cement in supporting the development and growth of Sarawak’s infrastructure.

Those who face any difficulties in getting cement supply are welcome to contact the company at 013-818 6961 via call or WhatsApp.

Alternatively they can contact Cahya Mata Cement Sdn Bhd Pending Plant or Mambong Integrated Plant (Sofrizan Osman, Zulfadhli Anwari Ismail, Joshua Jimbun or Nursalfiah Muthazrah Bujang ) at 082-332111; Bintulu Plant (Zulkarnain Pantulusang or Nadia Abdullah) at 086-254727 or 086-255077; Sibu Bulk Terminal (Max Ching or Kevin Lewis) at 084-216900 or 084-216901; or Miri Bulk Terminal (Fairuz Jamri or Cornelius Mathaias) at 085-434621.