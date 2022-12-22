CM: Sabah govt not planning to expand state Cabinet to include PH reps

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 22): There are no plans to expand the state Cabinet to accommodate local Opposition parties who are now part of the federal unity government along with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, who is GRS chairman, dismissed speculation that Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Warisan (Warisan) lawmakers might be brought into the state government following the formation of the national joint government under PH.

“For now, we have yet to decide so we will think about it should the need arise,” Hajiji told reporters when asked to comment on the speculation.

However, Hajiji said that any decision to expand the current 11-member state Cabinet would require an amendment of the state Constitution.

“If there is a need, we will have to amend the Constitution first,” he said.

Political pundits have mooted the possibility of state Opposition assemblymen from Sabah PH being appointed as ministers in the state Cabinet, led by GRS and BN.

Since the formation of the federal unity government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, PH leaders have publicly expressed their support to Hajiji to remain as chief minister, sparking speculation that they might be given portfolios in the state Cabinet.

However, the main Opposition party, Parti Warisan, as led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, has not indicated that it would be supporting the GRS state government.

Warisan has 19 assemblymen in the 79-member Sabah State Assembly. They are also part of the unity government at the federal level. – Malay Mail