Customs makes big seizures at Tawau, Sepanggar ports

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 22): The State Customs Department seized several cartons of undeclared alcoholic drinks and cigarettes worth over RM7 million at the Tawau Port and Sepanggar Port.

Sabah Customs Assistant Director Mohd Nasir Deraman said the seizures were made after customs offices spotted suspicious items inside the four containers on Dec 13 and Dec 14.

“In the first seizure at the Tawau Port on Dec 13, Customs officers spotted suspicious items inside two containers as it went through the scanner machine.

“Investigation by Customs officers found 36,432 liters of undeclared alcoholic drinks worth RM568,069.12.

“The following day on Dec 14 at the Sepanggar Port, Customs officers spotted suspicious items inside two containers as it went through the scanner machine.

“The first container contained 31,752 liters of alcoholic drinks worth RM466,278.12, while inspection on the second container found numerous cartons of cigarettes worth RM6,880,400,” he told a press conference at the Sepanggar Port here on Thursday.

Mohd Nasir said the total value of the undeclared items was RM7,914,747.24.

He said investigation revealed that the manifest of all four containers listed other items to prevent detection by authorities.

No arrest was made and the case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967.