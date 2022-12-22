Decomposed body found in squatter house in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (Dec 22): A 58-year-old man was found dead in a squatter house at Jalan Kampung Nangka in Kota Sentosa here around 2.55pm today.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement today said the man’s body was found in a decomposed state on a bed inside the house.

“Investigations revealed that the deceased was living alone and was last seen to have entered the house three days ago,” said Abang Zainal.

He added that police received a call from a member of the public informing them that a man was found unconscious inside the house.

At the house, police with the assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department forced their entry into the house which was locked from the inside.

“To bring the body out of the house, rescuers had to break down one of the house’s walls,” said Abang Zainal.

The deceased, he said, has been identified as Morris Kuah Nyoep from Kampung Jagoi Stass, Bau.

No signs of foul play were found upon further investigation on the body and the house, and the case has been classified as sudden death.

The body has been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.