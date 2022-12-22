Hajiji turns hairdryer on Sabah civil servants acting like ‘little Napoleons’, causing project delays

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 22): Known for being mild-mannered and pleasant, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today put on a more uncharacteristically serious persona and threatened action against local government servants who were causing project delays in their districts.

Speaking at an event by the Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (SEDIA) together with local authorities, Hajiji said he would not tolerate those in charge of project approvals who did not do their jobs of facilitating development projects, especially those involving the public.

“I have been receiving some reports about district officers or municipal council chiefs acting like ‘little Napoleons’ and doing nothing to resolve problems in the development plans in their respective areas.

“Don’t think that I am always a nice guy. I am going to be tough if I find out that these reports are true. I will not hesitate to take action against those not doing their jobs,” he said in his speech.

Hajiji was referring to mayors, municipal presidents and district officers who were in charge of implementing and approving development plans as well as being proactive in resolving the public’s problems and not waiting for complaints to act.

“The role of district officers is important but don’t try to overstep and play ‘king’. I am monitoring everything closely as I receive reports that some of you think you are ‘king or sultan’ in your districts. I have received these reports from the people of your area,” he said.

Hajiji said that he has around three more years to try and meet the aspirations of the people under his Sabah Maju Jaya development aims and plans.

“Programmes implemented through SEDIA or ministries must be implemented at the district level according to schedule,” he said, adding that implementation of approved projects hit only 60 per cent in 2021 and forecasted that it is unlikely to see much improvement in 2022.

“We have approved the projects and allocated funds for them. But, it is not implemented at the district level. Such projects are for the benefit of the people. So I wonder why the delay. Are you waiting for something else?” he said.

He said that he would get the blame from the public if projects did not meet expectations although it was the responsibility of the district to implement the projects.

“If they fail to deliver, the people will be angry at the government and the chief minister, even though it is the responsibility and fault of the officers,” he said. – Malay Mail