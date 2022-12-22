In Bintulu, driver killed in crash with 4WD while teen passengers injured

BINTULU (Dec 22): The driver of a car was killed while her two passengers were injured in an accident with a four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD) at the Taman Tinggi traffic light here early this morning.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said the deceased has been identified as Nur Amira Idris, 37.

He said she was pinned to the driver’s seat and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her two passengers, who were also trapped in the car, suffered facial injuries.

They were identified as Nur Arina Alia Mohamad Hasfarriezan, who was in the front passenger seat, and Teo Wen Jia, who was seated at the back.

Both girls are 17 years old.

There was no information provided on the 4WD vehicle driver.

Wan Ahmad said firefighters from the Bintulu fire station were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 12.27am.

“On arrival at the location, it was found that the crash involved a four-wheel drive vehicle and a car.

“There were three female victims still trapped inside the car, two in the front seat and one in the back seat,” he said.

He said firefighters used a rescue tool to extricate all three victims from the wreckage.

Nur Arina’s body was handed over to the police for further action, while the injured passengers were taken to hospital for further treatment.