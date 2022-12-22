Ling: PH Sarawak wants more roles in govt, supporters upset with Cabinet exclusion

MIRI (Dec 22): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak will meet with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon to discuss the possibility of being given more roles in government bodies.

PH Sarawak secretary Alan Ling, who is Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary, said the coalition met last week to discuss its position in the unity government following the disappointing exclusion from positions in the federal Cabinet.

“Efforts have been made to call upon the Prime Minister since last week and hoping to be able to meet within this week, especially after the Parliament sitting ended.

“PH Sarawak cannot be regarded as Opposition in the unity government; we are the government too,” he told The Borneo Post.

PH Sarawak’s meeting was held after none of its six MPs were appointed in Anwar’s Cabinet as a minister or deputy minister, with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) taking five full minister and six deputy minister posts, as well as having Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

GPS is the third largest partner with 23 seats after PH (81) and Barisan Nasional (30) in the unity government.

On Monday, Lanang MP Alice Lau from DAP was elected Deputy Speaker along with Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor.

“We are hoping to be given more roles to play in the government agencies or bodies so that we can have more resources to help the people,” said Ling.

“We must be seen to be part of the government and be duly recognised as such.”

He said as PH Sarawak fought hard to deliver the six seats as a true ally, the coalition was naturally disappointed with its exclusion from the Cabinet.

“We would like to urgently meet the PH National chairman for guidance and support as the grassroots and supporters were and are still demoralised.

“Many feel upset and could not accept it, but we have to console them to look at the larger picture in the context of the unity government where there exists constraints and difficult decision to be made by PM,” he said.

He added PH Sarawak is optimistic Anwar will give due recognition and assign roles to its leaders to enable the coalition to serve the people more effectively.

Ling also welcomed Lau’s appointment, saying while it is a non-executive position, the legislative body can function better with a person of such calibre appointed to the post.