Man in Selangor gets seven years’ jail, whipping for raping 12-year-old girl

SHAH ALAM (Dec 22): A mechanic was sentenced to seven years in jail and a stroke of the rattan by the Sessions Court here, today, for raping a 12-year-old girl last year.

Judge Rasyihah Ghazali meted out the punishment to the accused, Muhammad Amirul Abdullah, 27, who is also a father of two, after he pleaded guilty to the charges read to him.

The court ordered the accused to serve the jail sentence starting from the date of his arrest on Oct 14.

Muhammad Amirul admitted to committing the act in a unit at Puchong Permai flat in Puchong, near here at 9.30pm on July 29, last year, and was charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed for leniency on the grounds that he had repented and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

However, deputy public prosecutor Nur Zatil Hidayah Ali pressed the court to mete out a deterrent punishment against the accused due to the gravity of the crime committed. – Bernama