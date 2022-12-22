Marudi to celebrate New Year countdown at Waterfront

MARUDI (Dec 22): Marudi District Office will be hosting the 2023 New Year Countdown at the Marudi Waterfront here this Dec 31.

Marudi District Officer Belayong Pok said the event is to be graced by Marudi assemblyman Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil and Baram MP Dato Anyi Ngau.

The New Year Countdown will kick off with cultural dance performances from the Orang Ulu, Iban, Chinese and Malay ethnic groups at 8pm at the Town Square.

Local artistes such as Durie Gadong, Rosenia Urai as well as those from the Chinese and Malay communities will also be performing on stage on the New Year’s Eve.

Belayong, in representing the organising committee, extended his invitation to the local community leaders and the people of Marudi to come and support the event.