Mayor tells Yong not to politicise Sg Apong Market stall licences issue

KUCHING (Dec 22): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng has urged Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong not to politicise the Sg Apong Market stall licences issue as they are meant for those who deserve them.

Wee was referring to Yong’s argument that the affected stall licence holders who are genuine but not could not be present at the stall the entire time should be given special consideration to allow their representatives to trade instead of issuing them with notices.

Wee counter argued that licence holders could not pass stall inheritance to another person but there were occasions when the council entertained genuine requests, for instance when the licence holder was hospitalised or sick.

However, if they are unable to resume trading for good, they are to give the stalls up to other applicants who might also be their friends and relatives, Wee told reporters after his walkabout at Padungan here yesterday.

In normal circumstances where licence holders are unable to resume trade, he said the council would give them seven-day notice three times consecutively before terminating their licences.

Wee described Yong’s remarks in print and social media as not only unfair but also politically motivated.

“It was political. She should not have used the matter that way as we are open to everybody. Even independent Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii had WhatsApped me to discuss any matters and we sorted things out,” he said.

“(But) why her (style)? I never stood against her (in Pending). So do not politicise (things) but use that effort to serve the people better,” Wee suggested.

“Our daily rental is cheap (RM1 to RM3), and we subsidised (the stalls) in millions, still we do not claim credit for it. But when people start to accuse us of many things, we must respond so that people would know what actually happened,” he said.

Wee explained that, since the subsidy on markets and hawker centres are taxpayers’ money, they must follow all the council by-laws when discharging their duties.

Therefore MBKS, like all other councils, has standard operating procedures (SOPs) to follow when it comes to giving out and terminating licences, in particular, he said.

Trade licences are only allocated to deserving applicants, particularly B40 members, he added, while pointing out that genuine applicants include those affected badly by the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Wee said MBKS’ area of jurisdiction has 1,230 stalls located at six markets and nine hawker centres and that RM1 million annual subsidy was spent on security and maintenance, among others.

“Stall rental ranges from RM1 to RM3 daily depending on whether the place is new or old. RM3 is even cheaper than one bowl of kolo mi noodles. When there is a vacant stall, we would advertise the vacancy in the print media. Normally, there would be many applicants,” he said.