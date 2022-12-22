MetMalaysia issues continuous rain warning in Sarawak, five other states until Dec 26

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of continuous rain in six states until Monday.

A severe-level continuous heavy rain is expected to occur throughout today in Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Dungun, and Kemaman), Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin) and Johor (Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Baru).

Meanwhile, alert-level continuous rain for the same period is also forecast to occur throughout Kelantan and several areas in Terengganu, involving Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, and Kuala Terengganu.

In Pahang, the areas involved are Jerantut and Maran, and Johor (Segamat, Batu Pahat, and Pontian).

The same situation is expected in Sarawak, namely in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang from tomorrow to this Saturday.

In Sabah, alert-level continuous rain is expected in the interior (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, and Beaufort), west coast, Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Kudat) and Labuan from tomorrow until next Monday. – Bernama