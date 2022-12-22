Monsoon: Sarikei, Bintangor Bomba personnel to prepare for any eventuality

SARIKEI (Dec 22): Sarikei and Bintangor Fire and Rescue Departments (Bomba) will continue to monitor the water levels in Batang Rajang and its tributaries to safeguard against any eventuality during the north-east monsoon period.

Sarikei Bomba chief Mahmudin Narudin said that the monitoring activities had started last November and is expected to continue until early next year.

“The monitoring of water level in Batang Rajang has become our routine activity during the northeast monsoon season, where teams of men have been assigned to take turns to monitor, especially during high tide and rainy season,” he noted.

Among the ‘hot spots’ or flood-prone areas they had enlisted, included sections of Jalan Langsat, Jalan Pisang Emas, Jalan Bunga Raya, Jalan Cempaka and Jalan Ixora in Kampung Seberang.

Sarikei Bomba had also deployed teams to monitor water level in Ulu Sarikei and Sare areas, said Mahmudin.

Meanwhile, Bintangor Bomba chief Nicholas Belulin, noted that the station had also been carrying out similar operations and assured that the water level in Bintangor was normal.

“The current 5.59 metres is considered normal; whereas 10.59 metres is under the alert level; 1159 metres for warning level and 12.58 metres as danger,” he informed.

Bintangor Bomba teams have also been deployed to monitor water level in Pakan and Julau areas from time to time, he added.