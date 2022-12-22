MoU set to make DBNA platform for Bidayuh community’s digital transformation

KUCHING (Dec 22): The Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) is set to become a platform for the digital transformation of the community following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asia Pacific Investment Trade Economic Zone (Asiapez) Association.

DBNA president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik said the MoU would enhance the Bidayuh community’s socioeconomic standing as Asiapez is a global organisation.

“DBNA will be a platform for us to share how digitalisation can be used to enhance your personal life, to improve your performance as a worker, a manager, a businessman, and more to build up or amplify your business.

“We are very fortunate to be in Sarawak because under the current government, they emphasise the use of technology and digitalisation in our way of life,” he said prior to the signing last night.

He said the collaboration is in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to revitalise Sarawak’s economic development to achieve a prosperous and a high-income community.

“For Sarawak to achieve the prosperity agenda, it is through innovation, digital adaptation, and data utilisation.

“Therefore, as a part of the Bidayuh community in the state, I do not want to be left out and took the chance with Asiapez when they shared that the community can leverage on them,” he explained.

Asiapez vice president Datuk Seri Eric Lee Chang Yee said digital transformation for the Bidayuh community aims would increase value through innovation, invention, customer experience, or efficiency.

“The MoU signing is a good start for both Asiapez and DBNA to promote the digital transformation in line with their (DBNA) objective to advocate for the betterment and advancement of the Bidayuh community and Sarawak as a whole.

“Throughout the few months, I will be meeting people and communities in the state to promote our platform,” said Lee.

He said Asiapez, which is based in Peninsular Malaysia, has 5,000 members and several corporate members.

According to a statement, Asiapez is a platform for international business exchanges, where businessmen and entrepreneurs can gather and communicate with each other.

Its mission is to assist members in all aspects to actively and continuously create and expand their business territory.

Among those present were Asiapez president Dr Mazlan Ahmad and DBNA vice president Joseph Jindy Peter Rosen.