‘No more fake news from you’: Hamzah slams Anwar for badmouthing PN

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the latter’s accusation that Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) 15th general election campaign was funded by profits from special lottery draws.

The PN secretary-general yesterday pointed out that since Anwar was now the finance minister, if there has been any wrongdoing, he should just take action against them.

“You are the prime minister now, not the leader of the Opposition anymore. I’m the leader of the Opposition,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Don’t make any more frivolous accusations. No more fake news from you.”

Pointing to PN’s win of 74 federal seats, Hamzah claimed that public support for the Opposition coalition was strong and should not be dismissed as support bought with gambling money.

“Do not create a false perception of PN,” he said.

On Dec 4, Anwar during a press conference seemingly accused PN of using government profits from special lottery draws from number forecast operators to fund their election campaign — he did not name PN directly but used the words “Malay party” and “Islamic party”.

On Dec 6, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said that PN would consider suing the prime minister should he fail to present evidence regarding his claims. — Malay Mail