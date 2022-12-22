Police clarify four killed in Wednesday’s horrific Suai crash

MIRI (Dec 22): The horrific accident along the Pan Borneo Highway in Suai on Wednesday actually claimed four lives and not two as previously reported, said ACP Alexson Naga Chabu.

In a statement today, the Miri police chief said the crash around 12.50pm also left four seriously injured.

“The number of fatalities in this accident is four – three passengers in the first vehicle died, while the driver and another passenger suffered broken hands and minor injuries.

“Also confirmed dead is a passenger of the second vehicle, while the driver and another passenger of the vehicle suffered serious injuries,” he said.

Alexson said an investigation paper has been opened and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 following a report.

He revealed that the preliminary investigation found that one of the 4WD vehicles driven by a 29-year-old man was Miri-bound from Bintulu while the other vehicle driven by a 55-year-old man was heading in the opposite direction from Miri.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the driver of one of the vehicles is believed to have lost control and entered the opposite lane and collided with another 4WD,” he explained.

Horrified passers-by at the scene rushed to help the victims, including helping to extricate some of the victims from the badly smashed up vehicles.

The injured victims and bodies were later transported to Miri Hospital, some 115km away.