Police: Latest four bodies found were rolled up in a tent

BATANG KALI (Dec 22): The bodies of four more victims of the landslide tragedy at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite, Gohtong Jaya, were found rolled up in a tent at 11.04am today.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said the four bodies were of a man, a woman, a boy, and a girl.

“The bodies were found in the same tent in Sector C at a depth of seven metres, fully dressed and already starting to decompose.

“As for now, their identities have yet to be ascertained. So we cannot confirm whether they are family members or not,” he told a press conference at the scene.

All the bodies were taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama

MORE TO COME