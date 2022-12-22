Serba Dinamik fails to submit annual report 2022, shares to be suspended from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd says the issuance of its annual report 2022 (AR2022) has been delayed as the audited financial statements, together with its auditors’ and directors’ reports for the financial year ended June 30, 2022 have not been completed.

The Practice Note 17 (PN17) company said this is mainly due to the board of directors still working on resolving the outstanding audit fees issue with the external auditors.

“The company will make further announcement as and when there is material development,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

On Dec 19, 2022, the financially distressed oil and gas services provider said in a bourse filing that if the group was unable to submit the outstanding AR 2022 on or before Dec 22, 2022, trading in the company’s securities will be suspended with effect from 9 am on Dec 23, 2022 until further notice.

At the closing bell today, Serba Dinamik’s share was unchanged at one sen with a market value of RM27.95 million.

It was the second most active counter today with 83.86 million shares changing hands. – Bernama