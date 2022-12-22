Showcase of Chinese traditional food, customs

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 22): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is expected to officiate the 2023 Chinese New Year Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival – an annual cultural extravaganza organized by The United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) – at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on January 7 next year.

Aside from the vibrant Cultural Village Exhibition that is held concurrently with the festival, a children’s colouring contest is added as a new segment to complement the Lunar New Year celebrations.

USCCAKK president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen said that in a dinner with the honorary advisors, Executive Committee, Youth Committee, Women Committee and Cultural Bureau of the association here on Wednesday.

Also present were Datuk Frankie Liew, Professor Datuk Foo Ngee Kee, Datuk Tan Kai Teck, Datuk Wong Hai Ming, Datuk Wong Ten An and Kapitan Foo Hoe Weng.

More than 45 kinds of Chinese traditional food and pastries will be showcased by the different communities represented by the 15 affiliated associations of USCCAKK, Susan said.

The participating communities’ associations are Kota Kinabalu Hokkien Association, Kota Kinabalu Hakka Association, Sze Yi Association West Coast, Sabah, Hainan Association Kota Kinabalu, Kota Kinabalu Teochew Association, Sabah San Chiang Association, Kota Kinabalu Kwong Siew Association, Tai Poo Community Association of Sabah, Lung Yen Association Kota Kinabalu, Sabah Northern Chinese Association, Foochow Association Kota Kinabalu, Sabah Ann Koai Association, Sabah Eng Choon Association, Kota Kinabalu Hin Ann Association and Sabah Nam Ann Association.

“Besides food and pastries, the associations will feature their distinctive customs, such as utensils and traditional attire.

“The Cultural Village Exhibition will be a wonderful display of culture and food and pastries this year, and the public have the opportunity to sample the delicious food. “

She continued to say that the women section of the associations would prepare snacks and tea that are distinctive to their communities.

“We look forward to the gastronomical feast created by our talented ladies.”

The Cultural Village Exhibition will be jointly launched by the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang, and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Chan Foong Hin at 10am, followed by a tour of the booths.

The colouring contest and prize giving ceremony will be held in the morning as well.

Meanwhile, the lion dance performances will start at noon. Hajiji is expected to arrive at 2pm to visit the cultural stalls and thereafter officiate at the Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival with the beating of the gong.

The Chief Minister, invited guests and audience will be entertained by the dragon, unicorn and lion dances, Chinese New Year songs and appearance by the God of Fortune to usher in the Year of the Rabbit. There will be 100 troupes of the Dragons, Unicorns and Lions dance to perform with their special and wonderful performance. The programme will end at 6.30pm.

Susan added that there will also be Chinese calligraphy exhibition and dance performance depicting the China-Malaysia friendship by the Confucius Institute.

On another note, she informed that the children’s colouring contest will be divided into three groups, namely Group A (Kindergarten), Group B (Year 1 to 3) and Group C (Year 4 to 6). The first place winner will receive RM100 cash prize, followed by RM70 for the second prize and RM50 for the third place.

There will be 20 consolation prizes for the three groups whereby the recipients will bring home RM20 cash prize. Every participant will receive certificates and rabbit mascots.

Susan said around 200 children are expected to sign up for the contest. Those who wish to participate should register by January 1, 2023 or until the slots are full.

Participants are requested to register their attendance at 9am at SICC on the day of the contest. Each child must bring along their own colouring materials.

Entrance to the Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival and Cultural Village Exhibition is free of charges. Members of the public are welcome to visit the festival and celebrate the Chinese New Year together.