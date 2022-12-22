Sibu police seek public help to find missing woman

SIBU (Dec 22): The police are seeking help from members of the public to look for Wong Lim, 62, who has gone missing since Dec 8.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, a man aged 58, made a police report at 2.02pm on Wednesday at Lanang police station that his wife, Wong Lim, has not come home since Dec 8.

“He said that his wife left the house about 7am on Dec 8 and has not returned home since. She also cannot be contacted,” he said.

Zulkipli urged members of the public to provide information to them if they have any information on the missing woman by calling them at 084-21122.