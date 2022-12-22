SMC to host New Year Countdown at Sibu Town Square

SIBU (Dec 22): The 2023 New Year celebration will take place at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 or Sibu Town Square this Dec 31, announced Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

The organising chairman Councillor Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, at a press conference here yesterday said the event has finally made a comeback after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will run from 7pm with performances from local and national artistes such as Hyperact, K-Clique, At Adau, Ramles Walter, Melissa Francis, Chieng Chieng Ng, Raquel Then, DJ Azwan, Dyanne Oshield, Christina Tou Yee Yee, War Drum, Sape Paradise, Major Minor, Swan D and Danger Crew.

“The highlight of the event will be the ten minutes’ fireworks display after the clock strikes twelve,” he said.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting will be the guest of honour to launch the event, he added.

Also present at the press conference were councillor Zaiton Abdul Kader and councillor Yii Suok Ming.