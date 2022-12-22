Sufficient food in Sabah till CNY

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 22): The Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry has assured that the supply of food and necessities in the state will be sufficient throughout the festive season until Chinese New Year (CNY) 2023.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan said in a statement that they will continue to ensure stable and sufficient food supply throughout the festive season until the preparation to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the end of January 2023.

He said that initial steps have been taken by the Ministry to ensure that the issue of lack of supply will not arise and food supply stocks which are basic needs such as eggs, meat, chickens, fish, fruits and vegetables are at a stable and sufficient level.

“In general, the food supply for vegetable and fruit commodities in the state is sufficient. Based on data from the Sabah Agriculture Department in 2021, the production of three types of vegetables, namely round cabbages, red chilies and tomatoes are 7,788 tons, 741 tons and 1,162 tons respectively compared to the requirements of 8,274 tons, 736 tons and 1,383 tons.

“In order to meet the lack of needs that year, Sabah imported 578 tons, 32 tons and 471 tons of the said vegetables respectively.

“For this year, the estimated production of the same type of vegetables are 8,411 tons, 800 tons and 1,255 tons respectively,” he said.

He further said that while the needs throughout the year are estimated at 8,278 tons, 758 tons and 1,414 tons, estimated requirements throughout the month of January 2023 are 0.68 tons of round cabbages, 0.06 tons of red chilies and 0.12 tons of tomatoes.

“Based on the record of the entry of agricultural consignments, the Sabah Department of Agriculture in November 2022 recorded an application of 23,000 kilograms of red chillies to be brought into the state.

“From the fisheries sector based on data from the Fisheries Department, Sabah is the only producer of fish supply that exceeds the needs of its population with a Self Sufficiency Level (SSL) of over 100 percent.

“Sabah’s fish consumption rate (PCC) is estimated at 46.4 kilograms per year, the gross production of fish in Sabah in 2021 was recorded at 405,501.31 metric tons.

“This production shows an increase trend of 1.14 percent from the previous year, 53.31% is from the captured fisheries subsector which is 216,319 metric tons, while from the aquaculture subsector is 46.65% percent which is 189,307 metric tons and a small contribution of land fishing 0.04 percent around 175.68 metric tons,” he explained.

However, he further explained that for the source of supply for the local people’s consumption, the result of captured fish is more dominant because the landing of “people’s fish” is the most namely Basung, Kembung, Tulai, Kayu, Tuna and so on.

“Aquaculture products produced partly for export purposes are pond prawns, seaweed and cage fish.

“The estimated catch fisheries landing as of November this year is 203,356.26 metric tons. Based on this trend, the Ministry is confident that the supply of fish in Sabah throughout the festive season is sufficient.

Jeffrey said that the Ministry assured and advised the people in Sabah not to worry about it. If it is possible that the price may increase slightly than usual, it is normal to happen at every festival, but it is only for a short period of time.

“Many fishing operators in this state have factories with cold storage boxes (cold-room) to store excess fish caught in certain months.

“They will release stock of fish for sale when the supply of fish is reduced, especially during the festive season. In addition, every year from December to March is the monsoon season which is risky for fishermen to go to the sea to operate and of course the operators of commercial vessels are expected to rest for three to five days during the festive season and it is expected that there will be a slight reduction in landings.

“Meanwhile, based on data from the Veterinary Services Department, the supply of livestock commodities such as chicken meat, pork and chicken eggs is also sufficient to cover domestic needs even if there is a slight downward trend,” he explained.

Jeffrey explained that the production of chicken eggs is still under control, which are 2.7 million eggs per day to cover domestic needs.

“There is a slight decrease in the production of chicken meat which is an average of 10 percent to 15 percent and pork is 30 percent. Although there is a slight decrease in terms of chicken and pork productions, the supply is still sufficient and can cover domestic needs.

“For this year, the production of chicken meat is 32 million chickens a year with the number slaughtered at 90,000 a day while pig is 109,500 a year or 300 a day,” he added.