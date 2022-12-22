S’wak cops to conduct crime deterring joint operation Dec 24-Jan 1

KUCHING (Dec 22): The Sarawak police will be conducting a joint operation in conjunction with the Christmas and New Year celebrations from Dec 24 to Jan 1 next year.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the operation is to deter crimes such as robbery, house break-ins and thefts in highly populated areas.

“This operation is also to create a sense of security to the public,” said Mohd Azman in a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Besides crimes, he added, the operation is also conducted to reduce the number of road accidents, especially fatal cases during this festive season.

“I would like to advise road users to always take care of their safety and others while driving. Please cooperate to ensure that everyone will be able to reach their destinations safely,” said Mohd Azman.

He advised drivers to make sure that their vehicles are in good condition before starting their journey and also to have a second driver on standby when travelling long distances, adding they also must plan their journey and take a short rest if they feel lethargic or sleepy while driving.

“Also be considerate to other drivers on the road, avoid tailgating, do not drive slow on the right lane and observe the speed limit,” he added.

For those leaving their house during this coming week, Mohd Azman said each homeowner should make the appropriate preparations.

“Please install extra locks on the main door, leave your lights on and ask help from your neighbours to periodically check on your house,” he added.

Mohd Azman also advised house owners not to leave the house spare keys underneath the house rug, inside a flower pot or on the electric meter.

He suggested that home or business premises owners can also invest in an alarm system or install a flood light with motion sensors.

They can also fill up a ‘balik kampung’ form at the nearest police station for police to plan their patrols.