S’wak JPJ all out to ensure road safety during festive period

KUCHING (Dec 22): Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) has launched road safety operations from Dec 22 to Dec 29 to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Christmas season.

Sarawak JPJ director Norizan Jili said the department’s focus is to ensure the safety of road users, especially those who will be returning to their hometowns this festive season.

“Road users, be they public transports or private vehicles, ought to be more alert, attentive and patient, due to the increase in traffic at this time of the year,” he said.

“Road users are also urged to pay attention to the weather changes, especially during the rainy season which could cause slippery road conditions,” he said when met after inspecting the conditions of buses departing from Kuching Sentral here to their respective destinations today.

In giving road safety tips, he urged road users to ensure that they have their vehicles checked prior to the long journey, as well as for public transports to have a substitute driver.

“We will also monitor the ‘hotspots’ or areas prone to accidents,” he said, adding that the operations are conducted throughout the state, involving all JPJ branches in the state, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Sarawak Immigration Department and Sarawak National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK).

“Today’s operations emphasise the existence of advocacy and enforcement activities including bus inspections at three bus terminals in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

JPJ, he added, has enforced comprehensive measures where its personnel will be placed on public transport to disguise as passengers, while some will be stationed along the highway as patrol officers.

He said these measures are necessary as the statistic of road accidents recorded by PDRM has shown a 0.7 per cent increase from 15,836 cases in 2021 to 15,947 cases as of Sept 2022, while fatal accidents were recorded from 208 cases in 2021 to 248 cases (Sept 2022).

Norizan also said that JPJ has now deployed its ‘JPJ Mobile’ in shopping malls, public places and government agencies to enable the people to renew their driving licence or road tax and pay fines.

“As of today (Dec 22), our JPJ Mobile is stationed at Kuching Sentral until Friday (Dec 23), before it moves to another location, which we will update through our JPJ Facebook page.

“This is definitely convenient to the public, as they need not go to JPJ’s office and counters at Mile 12, especially those who are living far from Mile 12.

“As for our UTC office, only certain services are available and some services may require one to go to the counters at Mile 12 or to our JPJ Mobile,” he said.

Also present at the launching of the operation were Sarawak JPJ deputy director Erick Jusiang, JPJ Head of Road Safety Unit and Corporate Communications Christopher Alex, and JPJ Head of Enforcement Division Maya Morshidi.