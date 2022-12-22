The proper way to use, store LPG cylinders according to PETROSNiaga

KUCHING (Dec 22): Improper use or storage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders is a safety hazard and can cause fires or explosions, said PETROSNiaga Sdn Bhd.

PETROSNiaga Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), said the mishandling of LPG cylinders can result in property damage and lead to serious injuries.

“PETROSNiaga Sdn Bhd would like to remind its customers that they can play a role in keeping families and communities safe this festive season through these recommended good practices when using LPG cylinders,” said Petros in a statement.

The company urged customers to check the gas regulator and the gas hose on a regular basis, as well as to use Sirim-approved equipment only.

“Maintain a safe distance of at least one to 1.5 metres between the gas burner or stove and the LPG cylinder. The burner or stove should be placed higher than the cylinder.”

The company also asked customers to store the LPG cylinders in a well-ventilated area and any unusual odour may be an indication of a gas leak.

Any flames must be extinguished and the burner or stove should not be turned on in such situation.

“Use soapy water to check for leaks. If there are bubbles, remove the gas regulator. Move the LPG cylinder to an area with adequate ventilation.”

In addition, PETROSNiaga Sdn Bhd urged customers to ignite the flame first when using a lighter before turning on the gas burner or stove.

“Also, do not leave the gas burner or stove unattended. Switch off the gas burner or stove and gas regulator when not in use,” it said.