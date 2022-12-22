Traditional kueh maker to be immortalised in giant mural at Jln Padungan

KUCHING (Dec 22): Local artisanal kueh (traditional cakes) maker Goh Beng Choo is about to be immortalised in a giant mural on one of the shophouses at Jalan Padungan here.

The 80-year-old, who has been selling traditional kuehs in Padungan for more than three decades, has been selected as one of the subjects of six murals to be painted along Jalan Padungan.

The mural, which will be painted by Sarawakian mural artist Leonard Siaw, is part of an ongoing initiative by Kuching South City Council (MBKS) to beautify the century-old street.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the council hoped to draw more visitors to Jalan Padungan with the murals serving as one of the attractions.

“The murals will be depicting the history of Jalan Padungan and we hope not only to attract tourists but also that the paintings will serve as an educational awareness for our younger generation so that they will not forget Padungan,” he told reporters after visiting the site of the mural to monitor the painting’s progress yesterday.

Also present was the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee.

Wee said MBKS has been pushing to promote Jalan Padungan which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year.

“That is why it is very timely that all these murals depicting the history of past professions in Padungan come in,” he said.

He said that the council has also carried out repainting works on old shophouses along the street.

“We have also started installing some lighting a few weeks ago to try and brighten up the various places here,” he said, adding that other upcoming programmes included a plan for a heritage food trail to be held in collaboration with the Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF).

He called on the local community to work together with MBKS to beautify the streets of Padungan.

“The effort to transform Padungan still boils down to our local community because we need their support as the council and even the ministry cannot do this alone.

“So I have encouraged more private sector involvement so that we will be able to move forward together otherwise it will be a waste of our efforts,” said Wee.

Meanwhile, Hii said the series of murals here is one of the projects under the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts’ Arts, Culture and Heritage Facilitation Fund.

“We are very thankful that Auntie Goh as well as the shophouse owner have given their consent for the mural to be painted.

“This is to add on more attractions for tourists and visitors to come and take photographs of the paintings which portray the local cultures of Kuching,” he said.

Hii said the ministry has approved about RM4.6 million to support 80 events under the fund.

“The Arts, Culture and Heritage Facilitation Fund is to help our creative industry recover after the long inactivity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since April until now, we have supported 80 events which also include nine book applications, 17 capacity building events, 15 creative projects, and 28 performing arts events among others,” he said.