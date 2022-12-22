Tree crushes into three houses, kills woman

PAPAR (Dec 22): A woman was killed after a tree fell and crushed onto three houses at Kampung Laut in Kinarut, here on Thursday.

Katizah Binti Juani, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Papar fire and rescue station chief Rozlan Osman said three houses were badly damaged in the 2.50pm incident, believed caused by strong wind and heavy rain.

A distress call was made to the Papar fire and rescue station at 2.59pm and three teams were deployed to the location.

Firefighters managed to retrieve the victim’s body from the debris and the body was handed to the police for further action.