Aaron: Unity govt will take actions against statements threatening country’s harmony

KUCHING (Dec 23): National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang has assured that the unity government will not turn a blind of eye to any provocation statement that can threaten the harmony of the country.

He said his ministry will continue to play its critical role in addressing sensitive issues to ensure various disagreements will not affect national unity.

“Our current unity government and our ministry, the name itself portrays our role, to manage diversity and various disagreements.

“We cannot sweep it under the carpet but we have a way to address it through our programme,” he told reporters today when asked about his role in dealing with politicians playing racial and religious sentiment.

Aaron said although Malaysia has not yet been affected by the recent wave of political statements playing racial and religious issues, proactive actions will be taken to avoid any damage in the country.

“This is where we will come in. This is what we have to do, to manage how to reduce the impact. Because if it is not taken care of well it can trigger riots, we have racial disharmony and this gives more reason why the ministry of unity is important,” he said.

He also said strengthening efforts to narrow the gap would be the government’s focus as it upholds democracy practice.

“We are a constitutional democratic country. The main importance is the unity of our constitution which leads to freedom of expression, democracy. We have our constitution that takes care of us,” he added.