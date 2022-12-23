APM Miri: Water level being monitored in view of high tide

MIRI (Dec 23): Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) is monitoring the occurrence of high tide after water level at Jalan Sealine 1 Lutong and Kampung Senadin Jaya rose as high as three inches on Wednesday evening, said a spokesperson from APM Miri, Lieutenant Mirwan Shah Masri.

The high tide and turbulent waves had caused Jalan Sealine 1 Lutong and Kampung Senadin Jaya, two of the flood prone areas in northern part of Miri, to be inundated.

“A team of seven Civil Defence Volunteers Personnel (Aspa) Miri headed by Sergeant Ain Zaira Rosli has been observing the high risk areas which are experiencing rise of water level.

“While Jalan Sealine 1 Lutong and Kampung Seadin Jaya are experiencing rise of water level, Jalan Persisiran Pantai Lutong and the compound of Shell Lutong are so far not affected,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Currently, he added, the situation at the mentioned areas is still under control and safe, but he reminded residents living within these areas to be alert of the water level and to evacuate once the situation becomes unsafe.

The Malaysian Meteorology Department has forecast the monsoon season in the country from November 7 till March 2023.