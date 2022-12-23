As of 9am, 139 in Sarawak evacuated due to floods

KUCHING (Dec 23): The number of flood victims in Sarawak has risen to 139 as of 9am today, with the addition of 20 individuals from two families in Samarahan.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said the latest flood victims were relocated to the Kota Samarahan Civic Centre at 7am.

According to APM, the number of victims displaced by floods is expected to increase in Samarahan, Sibu, Mukah, and Bintulu due to the continuous heavy rain and the increasing water level.

A total of 73 APM personnel are currently monitoring 54 flood prone locations in the state.

Earlier today at 7am, the number of displaced flood victims in Kuching and Bau stood at 119 from 30 families.

A total of 75 flood victims from 14 families from Kampung Bedaun, Jalan Sultan Tengah were moved to the flood relief centre at the village’s multipurpose hall, which opened at 4.38am today.

In Bau, the flood victims were from Kampung Opar (a family of four) and Kampung Jugan (40 flood victims from 15 families).

Flood relief centres have opened at the halls of the two villages.

In Samarahan, areas being monitored are Kampung Simunjan Jaya, Kampung Sungai Lingkau, Kampung Melanjok, Kampung Hijrah, Kampung Lunying, Kampung Kerong, Kampung Belimbing Besi, Kampung Emperan Buluh, Kampung Kelait, Kampung Bulan, Kampung Sungai Nyamuk, Kampung Bajong Hulu, Kampung Bajong Hilir, Kampung Arus Iban, Kampung Arus Melayu, Kampung Lot Sebandi Ulu, Kampung Sebandi Matang, Kampung Moyan Ledang, Kampung Rebak, and Kampung Lot Asajaya Masjid An Najah.