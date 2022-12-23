Awg Tengah: Companies seek to manufacture black pellets for green fuel in Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 23): TG2/Wilhelmina Energy is partnering with Idemitsu Corporation with the intention to manufacture black pellets for green fuel in the state, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said this in a statement following a meeting with TG2/Wilhelmina Energy chief operating officer David Hiel in Tokyo, Japan.

“The company (should) work together with Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) to tap the potential of using empty fruit bunches for black pellet production in Sarawak,” he said during the meeting.

Awang Tengah, who is the Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment as well as Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, was on the third day of his official visit to Tokyo.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh; Ministry International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) Sarawak advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais; Ministry for Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi; Land and Survey Department Sarawak director Datu Abdullah Julaihi; Mintred acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron; Mintred special functions officer Datu Liaw Soon Eng; Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni; STIDC general manager Datu Hashim Bojet; Petroleum Sarawak Berhad senior vice president (corporate strategy) Abang Arabi Abang Narudin; and Recoda director of investment Lester Matthew.