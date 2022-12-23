Borneo Fittest 2.0 hosts over 200 multi-skilled athletes from all across region

MIRI (Dec 23): The second edition of Borneo Fittest, which was held recently, was hailed as a great success with over 200 athletes from across the region competing in a diverse range of fitness disciplines such as weightlifting, endurance training, gymnastics and ‘strongman’ activities.

The multi-skills competition, which took place at the Kelab Rekreasi Petroliam (KRP) here, was organised by Kuching Fitness Association, Elevate Fitness Miri and CFK Training Ground Kuching.

The event was a functional training sport, encompassing different training styles and combining them into one programme.

Under Borneo Fittest, the athletes could train in multiple sports disciplines which, in turn, could improve their effectiveness in other sports such as soccer, swimming or running.

The first edition was held in Kuching in January this year.

According to Kevin Chang, who is the Elevate Fitness head coach and co-director of Borneo Fittest, Sarawak has yet to fully understand functional training/fitness and thus, the event is meant to create awareness.

“Function training is not only suitable for adults, but also for children,”

In this regard, Borneo Fittest 2.0 had Cayden Elijah, aged 12, as its youngest participant.

“The competition aims to bring together the entirety of the fitness community in a competitive environment to test their fitness levels, and also to raise the awareness of functional fitness as a sport that would not only improve the body, but would also enrich every aspect of one’s lifestyle through socialising with other participants,” said Chang, who also expressed thanks to Wah Tung Travel Miri for sponsoring the RM5,000 prize money.

In the Elite Men category, Darren Chai came out tops, leaving Mikka Yap and Timothy Ng as respective first and second runners-up.

In the Elite Women category, Nina Juna won, with Christie Chong and Soo Hee Jo placing second and third respectively.

In the Open Men category, the winner was Hozaida Dawoud, with Lau Hui Siong and Johnny Gian Chu at second and third place, respectively; in the Open Women category, Stephanie Chok took top spot on the podium, with Hadiraf Latif and Siti Zulhijah Sahari as runners-up.

For Team events, Kolo Mee won the Team Elite title, with Team AP in second place and Sabah Mayhem, third.

In the Team Open segment, Team SC won, while Grit Double JJ and Team Lekker finished second and third, respectively.