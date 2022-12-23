Btg Kali landslide: Eighth day SAR operation suspended due to heavy rain, one victim remains missing

BATANG KALI (Dec 23): The eighth day Search and Rescue (SAR) operation at the Batang Kali landslide tragedy was suspended temporarily due to heavy rain at the site this afternoon.

Speaking to Bernama, Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said the SAR operation which started today for one remaining victim of the tragic landslide had to be suspended at 5.30pm as a precaution to ensure the safety of the rescue personnel involved.

However, he hinted that there was every possibility that the SAR operation will continue anytime today if the weather condition permits.

A visit by Bernama to the campsite (site of the landslide) at 5.55pm today, saw SAR personnel taking shelter under a fire and rescue department camp, waiting for the rain to ease.

The last victim (yet to be found) of the tragic landslide is believed to be a boy.

Last Friday, at 2.42am, a landslide occurred at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite where 92 campers were spending their holiday.

As of yesterday, the bodies of 30 victims who perished in the tragedy have been found, one is not accounted for, while 61 others were either rescued or escaped. – Bernama