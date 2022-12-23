Btg Kali landslide: Redig of all sectors 70pc complete, focused on sector C

BATANG KALI (Dec 23): Redigging efforts have exceeded 70 per cent as the search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the final victim of the Father’s Organic Farm campsite landslide continued for the eighth day today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor said the operations were focused on digging at sector C (riverside).

“The strength of the SAR team is 91 individuals, with the assistance of nine K9 units and seven excavators,” he told Bernama.

Today’s search for the last victim, believed to be a boy, started at 8am.

The landslide that hit the campsite at 2.42am last Friday has officially claimed 30 lives, with one more missing out of a reported 92 victims. The remaining 61 victims survived. – Bernama