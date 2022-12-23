Calligraphy art a message of unity, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Dec 23): The Arabic and Chinese calligraphy art can bridge cultural divides if the art can be further extended and promoted to all levels of society, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts’ said with everyone’s participation, this can inculcate appreciation of culture and traditions through generations.

“I believe that through this calligraphy programme, the talents and creative works of Arabic and Chinese calligraphers can also be unearthed and highlighted,” said Abdul Karim in his speech read by the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee, who officiated at the closing ceremony of the 2022 National Level Arabic and Chinese Calligraphy Competition and Workshop here Wednesday night.

“I hope calligraphy art lovers from all over the country who participated in this workshop and competition will experience for themselves the unique traditional culture of the people in Sarawak, as well as their passion and simplicity in living harmoniously with one another,” he added.

A total of 210 participants from Sabah, Melaka, Selangor, Penang, Johor, Kedah, Perak, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak took part in the three-day calligraphy art workshop and competition held from Dec 19 to Dec 21 at the Imperial Hotel here.

The prize presentation ceremony on Dec 21 saw cash prizes amounting to RM58,600, trophies and certificates being presented to the winners of both the Arabic and Chinese calligraphy writing competitions.

Also present at the event were State Islamic Religious Department (Jais) director Khalidi Ibrahim; Calligraphy Society of Malaysia president Ng Swee Kheng; Kuching-Samarahan Chinese Calligraphy Society president Ang Seng Bian and secretary Jong Kin Ann.