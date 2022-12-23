DUBS to hold Sarawak Motif Design Challenge 2022

KUCHING (Dec 23): Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Youth has announced that it will be holding an artwork challenge – Sarawak Motif Design Challenge 2022.

The three-month challenge which will begin this month will conclude with the Simposium Seni Motif event to be held in March where the winners will be announced.

According to a press statement released yesterday, the participants will also be given the chance to attend the symposium and other training programmes as part of a mission to further develop artistic skills among local talents.

The Sarawak Motif Design Challenge 2022 will be judged by local industry experts and a team of professional jury from outside of Sarawak, said the statement.

Winners will receive RM10,000 cash prize with trophy.

The challenge aims to promote Sarawak motif design industry targeting young Sarawakian creatives especially fresh graduates.

The project is supported by Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts in collaboration with Sarawak Entrepreneur Association and Sarawak Innovative Youth Cooperative (KOBIS).

For more information and registration, contact Dewan Muda DUBS at 011-33117806.