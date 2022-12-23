Fadillah: Malaysia deeply concerned about EU Deforestation-Free Products Regulation

KUCHING (Dec 23): The European Union (EU) and the Parliament have reached a provisional deal over a proposal to minimise the risk of deforestation and forest degradation associated with products that are imported into or exported from the EU.

In stating this, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof says as a producing and trading country, Malaysia is deeply concerned over the developments of the EU Deforestation-Free Products Regulation, targeting commodities including palm oil, timber cocoa, and rubber.

“This unilateral initiative is detrimental to free and fair trade, and could result in adverse impacts on global supply chain. Some aspects of the risk-assessment process of the Regulation are counterproductive to commitments towards curbing global deforestation and run the risk of ‘disincentivising’ producing countries,” he said in a statement today.

Fadillah, also the federal Minister of Plantation and Commodities, emphasised that Malaysia underscored the need for a balanced approach between achieving development goals and climate ambition.

“The 2030 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) remain the utmost priority for Malaysia.

“We have embarked on sustainability initiatives including national certification schemes such as the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification scheme, Malaysian Timber Certification Scheme (MTCS) and Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) practices, with a view to facilitating access into the EU single market,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister further said the Regulation would place additional burdens on Malaysian palm oil exporters to the EU market, specifically additional traceability requirements and data that must be provided to end-customers based in the EU.

Countries would be ranked as ‘high risk’, ‘standard risk’ or ‘low risk’, he added, and restrictions on commodities would be either more or less stringent based on this ranking.

“Europe’s justifications for promoting such Regulation are based on unsound reasoning and have weak scientific basis. The deforestation-free products regulation is a deliberate act by Europe to block market access, hurt small farmers and protect the domestic oilseeds market that is inefficient and cannot compete with the cost of palm oil.

“Moreover, this Regulation could lead to higher food prices and reduced output at a time of record global inflation.”

Fadillah stressed that Malaysian palm oil had always been sustainable, and was one of the most certified vegetable oils in the world today.

“The MSPO standard already guarantees Malaysia’s commitment to comprehensive sustainability standards. Malaysia will continue to provide sustainable and deforestation-free palm oil to our European and global customers.

“There is no need to add further costs and burdens.

‘It would be offensive to Malaysia if either palm oil, or the country, is designated ‘high risk’ under the EU Regulation. There is no justification for it,” he pointed out.

He also said unnecessary regulations on palm oil could exacerbate the food supply crisis, increase costs of food, increase energy costs, harm both the European and Malaysian economies and undermine the poverty alleviation efforts.

“The EU must commit to genuine engagement with producing countries.

“Malaysia values the EU as one of our important trading and investment partners.

“We stand ready to further enhance this mutually-beneficial partnership, especially building on the recent signing of the Malaysia-EU Partnership and Cooperation Agreement as well as possible resumption of Malaysia-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations,” said Fadillah.