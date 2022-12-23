Firefighters rescue 25 trapped by flooding at Kota Belud campsite

KOTA BELUD (Dec 23): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has rescued 25 campers trapped at a Polumpung Melangkap resort campsite in Kampung Melangkap Baru, here following a flash flood on Thursday evening.

Kota Belud fire station chief Muhammad Syazwan Latun said the campers, comprising five men and 20 women, were brought out of the area by firefighters following the 6pm incident.

“The campers were taken to another campsite that is on higher ground,” he said.

Muhammad Syazwan said a distress call was made to the Kota Marudu fire station at 5.50pm and three teams immediately rushed to the location.

Firefighters rescued the campers using a hauling system — a combination of ropes and hardware assembly — to safer ground.

He said six vehicles belonging to the campers were stranded at the location and they would only be removed when the water level has subsided.