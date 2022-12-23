Flood waters receding in Dalat’s low-lying areas

SIBU (Dec 23): Water levels in several low-lying areas in the Dalat District are receding with roads still passable only to light vehicles.

This was based on the Civil Defence Force’s (APM) observation at Kampung Baru Cina, Waterfront Dalat, Kampung Sungai Ud, Kampung Kekan and Kampung Medong near here today.

“The water level at these areas is receding and the roads are still passable to light vehicles.

“The situation at these areas is under control and no untoward incident occurred during the observation,” said APM Mukah officer, Captain (PA) Zuriza Sharkawi.

She added that no evacuation has been carried out nor any evacuation centers being activated.

Zuriza advised the residents to be alert to the situation, in case of flooding.

Members of the public are advised to take note of the emergency hotlines MERS 999 and PKOD Mukah 084-872814.