Hajiji: Spirit of unity, respect stronger with shared values

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 23): The spirit of unity and respect will become stronger if the people come together confidently and united in their shared values, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

In his Christmas 2022 message, he said the people have lived alongside each other as true Malaysians in Sabah.

“We have displayed tolerance, respect, and understanding for each other.

“This year, as Christians continue the Christmas traditions of family gatherings and celebrations we should all, irrespective of our beliefs and religions, give thanks for everything that unites us,” he said.

He also called on Sabahans to recognise all the good that they have in their lives and celebrate the message of goodwill, kindness, and compassion.

The Chief Minister said the past two years have been difficult for everyone, having to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But through it all, we have seen how many of us have risen to the occasion to meet the challenging times with generosity, kindness, and hope. We have seen the dedication of our front-line workers and from so many people who have put themselves at risk to keep all of us safe. We thank them for their sacrifice and service,” he said.

“As we celebrate Christmas, let us take a moment to thank those in the security forces who are unable to celebrate Christmas and who courageously serve our country.

“We also thank all first responders, law enforcement officers, and front-line medical professionals who work tirelessly to serve and protect our communities. Let us also remember the needy and vulnerable in our midst and to react with empathy to their plight.”

He pointed out that every year, regardless of current circumstances, renewed hope and joy can be found by thanking “God for the abundant blessings bestowed upon our lives, state and country

throughout the year”.

He added his warmest greetings and best wishes to all celebrating Christmas.